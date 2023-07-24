All the tricks to clean mussels well and quickly: it will be a piece of cake!

Mussels – Street Food News

Mussels are a very consumed food during the summer, let’s see how to clean them well and be on the safe side. That’s all the tricks.

It’s the middle of summer, the heat is becoming more and more and between the heat and the high temperatures there doesn’t seem to be much that can improve the situation. Actually one of the positive sides of the warm season is the food. In fact, during this season there are foods that are difficult to find during the other months of the year.

Examples are seasonal vegetables and fruits. Among the foods that are consumed more during lunches and dinners, are those based on fish. There are many very tasty recipes that include as main ingredients those that recall the sea and its smells.

In this period of the year the mussels are full and for this reason they are consumed as a sacred food, used in the first courses and as a second course. However, it is important to clean them properly, without running into risks for health and the body.

Cleaning mussels is often considered difficult and requires a lot of attention, although they do not contain sand. Let’s see the tricks to clean them perfectly and quickly, without getting too dirty.

How to clean mussels?

The first step to clean mussels flawlessly is to throw away those that are already open and that are difficult to close and those that are broken. All the others move in a basin where they are washed well with cold water, eliminating all the impurities present on the surface.

Later it is recommended to soak them in salted water for ten minutes, then proceeding to clean them accurately with coarse salt in the traditional way. This consists ofwearing gloves, putting the mussels in a bag with salt and massaging, twist the bag. Now one by one they wash under running water and collect them all in the colander.

Mussels – Street Food News

The traditional method for cleaning soldiers

The traditional method for cleaning mussels is to use a sharp knife and steel wool, wearing gloves. They are then moved onto a double sheet of newspaper in the sink and any type of impurity or algae is eliminated.

The clean ones can be moved in a colander and once they are all ready they are rinsed. There is often a need to remove the byssus from the mussels, that filament that characterizes them.

You need to remove it grab it with your fingers and pull it up with a firm movementbut keeping the shell very tight to avoid tearing the whole fruit.

Continue Reading

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

