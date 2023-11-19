Allen key set: all about the famous L-shaped tools

In every house or apartment there should always be a toolbox well stocked with everything you need: nails, hammer, screwdriver, pliers and a nice set of Allen keys.

That’s right, the set of Allen keys can prove to be a faithful companion during assembly work and small maintenance jobs at home and in the garage: from assembling and dismantling furniture to repairing household appliances, equipment and even vehicles, these small tools are a true marvel.

Below you will find interesting information on Allen key sets that can help you choose the one that best suits your needs.

Various types of Allen key sets

On the market There is a large variety of Allen key sets that vary depending on the shape and purpose of the instruments that compose them.

The most common Allen keys of all are those with the hexagonal section and the characteristic “L” shape, but they are certainly not the only ones. There are “T” Allen keys, “S” Allen keys and even star-tipped Allen keys to use like a screwdriver on screws.

Perhaps the most interesting and unusual model is that of the ball-headed Allen keys which help us tighten and loosen nuts and bolts by going around obstacles and working with an angle of inclination that can reach 30 degrees.

Unfortunately, however, a single wrench is never enough because the fasteners you are working on are always of different sizes. Precisely for this reason, professionals and DIY enthusiasts tend to prefer Allen key sets to single tools.

How to choose keys

Any tool and DIY store offers a wide selection of Allen key sets differing in content, manufacturer, price and quality. In order not to make mistakes when purchasing, you need to know the product well.

First of all, let’s talk about the dimensions of the kit. A set of 12-15 Allen keys is considered large and is suitable for vehicle workers and professional furniture assemblers. For domestic use, however, a set of 5-6 piece Allen keys is more than sufficient to assemble a desk, fix a door or disassemble a piece of furniture.

Some sets are mixed, others contain the exact same tool in several different sizes. When purchasing, pay close attention to the ends of the keys: they can be flat and hexagonal, star-shaped, ball-shaped and other shapes. Clearly, to choose you need to know for sure what type of fasteners you will have to unscrew and screw. If you don’t know, it’s better to bet on a mixed set which, however, is usually more expensive.

Speaking of price, pay attention to the manufacturer. Allen key sets produced by famous brands cost much more and the quality of the tools is not always greater than those of the mid-range ones. Instead, focus on the material the keys are made of: always choose them made in steel alloyspreferably the chrome-vanadium one.

For workshop work, make sure your tools also have a protective coating against rust and acidic environments.

The advantages of Allen keys

Standard Allen wrench sets, also called “inbrus” by professionals, have a number of advantages. First of all, these are very thin and light tools that are easy to carry, but also easy to lose; it is no coincidence that the sets are always sold in rubber or plastic cases.

These wrenches offer greater torque than other models: the hexagonal faces of the wrench adhere perfectly to those of the hole located on the head of the fastener and allow high force to be applied without slipping.

Finally, they have a low cost and are generally very resistant: you buy them once and use them for a lifetime!