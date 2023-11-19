Home » Nippon Ichi Software will announce its new game on November 20th
News

Nippon Ichi Software will announce its new game on November 20th

by admin
Nippon Ichi Software will announce its new game on November 20th

Nippon Ichi Software revealed that he will announce his new game very soon, Monday November 20th at 12.00, Italian time. The reveal will take place in the form of a trailer which will finally provide some details on the project.

More or less simultaneously with the publication of the excellent Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless, the Japanese development team began to spread clues about its next title, with some illustrations which bore the words “coming soon”.

Well, it seems that the wait is finally about to end: a few more hours and we will be able to find out what the Japanese studio is working on, whether it is a sequel or an unreleased intellectual property.

A strategic one?

Disgaea 7

It seems that some references in the trailer that we will see this Monday include words that suggest that the new game can be a strategic onebut it is clear that until the video is published they are just rumors.

See also  Delegates to the Municipal People's Congress reported to the conference with public opinion and good advice in mind and shouldered responsibilities - Chongqing Today - Hualong.com

You may also like

They capture an alleged hacker in Valledupar

For the first time, 51 major projects were...

US lunar probe Odysseus apparently landed on its...

PSL 9, Zalmi beat Sultans by 5 runs

Queen Máxima will visit Colombia as a representative...

2024 Beijing Consumption Season·Yuedong Haidian Cuiwei International Cycling...

Kretschmer letters to Putin: State Chancellery reacts to...

The United States criticized Israel’s announcement to expand...

They will transform the department’s Machinery Bank into...

3rd league: Münster defeats decimated MSV Duisburg –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy