Nippon Ichi Software will announce its new game on November 20th

Nippon Ichi Software revealed that he will announce his new game very soon, Monday November 20th at 12.00, Italian time. The reveal will take place in the form of a trailer which will finally provide some details on the project.

More or less simultaneously with the publication of the excellent Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless, the Japanese development team began to spread clues about its next title, with some illustrations which bore the words “coming soon”.

Well, it seems that the wait is finally about to end: a few more hours and we will be able to find out what the Japanese studio is working on, whether it is a sequel or an unreleased intellectual property.

A strategic one?

Disgaea 7

It seems that some references in the trailer that we will see this Monday include words that suggest that the new game can be a strategic onebut it is clear that until the video is published they are just rumors.

