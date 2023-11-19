Promoting Vaccination: Flu and Covid-19 Prevention for All

Free Flu and Covid-19 Vaccinations Offered to Entire Population in Cremona and Mantua

For seasonal flu, as well as for Covid-19, vaccination is the most effective and safest prevention tool. In Cremona and Mantua, free access to flu and Covid-19 vaccinations has been extended to the entire population, regardless of age, health condition, or risk category.

Citizens can contact their General Practitioner as a priority for any advice, clarifications, and booking and administration of the flu vaccine. Additionally, the flu vaccine is also available at participating pharmacies for people over 18 years of age who have received the flu vaccination at least once in the past without any side effects.

For pediatric age flu vaccinations, they are guaranteed by the pediatrician of free choice. Pregnant or post-partum women can prioritize ASST consultants who look after them or access ASST Vaccination Centers in Crema, Cremona, and Mantua without a prior booking.

To book an appointment for the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine, citizens can access the regional platform and choose the Vaccination Center or the Pharmacy. Co-administration of both the flu and Covid-19 vaccinations is also possible at the Vaccination Centers and Pharmacies participating in both campaigns.

Vax Days are also being organized at the ASSTs of Crema and Cremona on November 25th. These initiatives aim to provide easy access to vaccinations and promote public health in the region.

Share this: Facebook

X

