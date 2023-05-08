Home » Álvaro Romero introduces himself to us as Yeli Yeli in “Corralera”
World

Álvaro Romero introduces himself to us as Yeli Yeli in “Corralera”

by admin
Álvaro Romero introduces himself to us as Yeli Yeli in “Corralera”

The musician Yeli Yelithe new project of alvaro romero (half of RomeroMartin), throws a sevillan corralera along with the sharpest electronics. The artist has decided to embark on a solo career and now Yeli Yeli presents us with this cutting and sharp single, but one that does not distance itself from its traditions. It is also a preview of what will be her debut album, which will mix these new sounds with the depth of the corraleras.

Las pens they are a perfect definition of what oral tradition is and are a subgenre of sevillanas. In which they use words that are onomatopoeia (such as “riapitá”) or filled with melody (such as “maribé ué”) and have ended up becoming part of the cultural imaginary of flamenco in the 20th century, especially when Andalusian women sang them. in the forties or fifties.

The “Corralera” of Yeli Yeli it mixes different genres, since it ranges from industrial, cutting and dry electronica but it is also close to rhythms like kuduro and the more traditional, pure and racial flamenco. A small preview of what the musician will teach us in his musical career that has just begun.

See also  Brexit: new EU proposals on Northern Ireland, but London remains cold

You may also like

India tourist boat capsizes, over 20 dead –...

A boat carrying tourists in India capsizes: more...

The investigation into the gun attack in the...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Night air strike on...

Attack of Russian drones in the night on...

7 dead after car hits bus stop near...

what will the FIGC and Gravina do

Nikola Jokić is the best in the world...

“Eric Clapton Across 24 Nights” arrives in Spanish...

Financial Secretary of Hong Kong: Hong Kong’s economic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy