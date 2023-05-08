Álvaro Romero introduces himself to us as Yeli Yeli in “Corralera”

The musician Yeli Yelithe new project of alvaro romero (half of RomeroMartin), throws a sevillan corralera along with the sharpest electronics. The artist has decided to embark on a solo career and now Yeli Yeli presents us with this cutting and sharp single, but one that does not distance itself from its traditions. It is also a preview of what will be her debut album, which will mix these new sounds with the depth of the corraleras.

Las pens they are a perfect definition of what oral tradition is and are a subgenre of sevillanas. In which they use words that are onomatopoeia (such as “riapitá”) or filled with melody (such as “maribé ué”) and have ended up becoming part of the cultural imaginary of flamenco in the 20th century, especially when Andalusian women sang them. in the forties or fifties.

The “Corralera” of Yeli Yeli it mixes different genres, since it ranges from industrial, cutting and dry electronica but it is also close to rhythms like kuduro and the more traditional, pure and racial flamenco. A small preview of what the musician will teach us in his musical career that has just begun.

