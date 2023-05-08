Thyroid, the “good” tumor that many have without knowing it. Symptoms, diagnosis, therapies: here’s what it’s useful to know

“The most common symptom is a lump that feels between your fingers if you touch the neck or a painless swellingcommonly defined goiterwhich appears in the neck and which gets bigger and bigger, in some cases until the esophagus or trachea is compressed, thus causing difficulty in swallowing or breathing – he says Luciano Pezzullo, head of thyroid surgery at the National Institute for the Study and Treatment of Tumors in Naples -. However, not all thyroid nodules hide forms of cancer, on the contrary: they are often the sign of the so-called thyroid hyperplasia, which is a benign form of glandular growth. It is estimated that less than 5% of thyroid nodules actually hide a tumor.