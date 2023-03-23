Home World “Amaze at the exclusion of Caltagirone from the Region calendar”
World

“Amaze at the exclusion of Caltagirone from the Region calendar”

by admin
“Amaze at the exclusion of Caltagirone from the Region calendar”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

“I learn, with amazement, of the exclusion, from the list of events included in the official regional calendar of events of great tourist attraction, of the Feast of San Giacomo, patron saint of Caltagirone” declared the Hon. Giuseppe Lombardo, one week after the issue…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Popular celebrations, Lombardo: "Stupor at the exclusion of Caltagirone from the Region calendar" appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

