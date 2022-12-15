Home World American man has “super antibody” blood diluted ten thousand times can still kill the new crown virus | new crown pneumonia | new crown virus | super antibody
American man has "super antibody" blood diluted ten thousand times can still kill the new crown virus

American man has "super antibody" blood diluted ten thousand times can still kill the new crown virus

[Voice of Hope December 15, 2022](Editor: Li Zhi)The new crown pneumonia has been going on for 3 years. Although the vaccine has been released, the vaccine cannot completely kill the virus, and there is still a risk of infection. And now there is news that George Mason University in the United States has discovered the existence of “super antibodies” from a man. Even if the man’s blood is diluted 10,000 times, it can still effectively kill 90% of the new crown pneumonia virus.

According to the “Daily Mail” report, CTWANT pointed out that the existence of this new crown virus super immune person will be discovered in the summer of 2020. At the time, Lance A. Liotta, co-director of the Center for Applied Proteomics and Molecular Medicine at George Mason University, asked the school’s spokesman, John Hollis, to help prepare a press release. The press release called on people who have been exposed to or infected with the new coronavirus to help participate in an experiment.

Hollis, who helped prepare the press release, suddenly thought that his roommate was sick because of the epidemic, but he had nothing to do, so he asked the school if he could participate in the experiment, and after agreeing, Hollis provided He gave samples of his saliva and blood to the school for experiments. Unexpectedly, Lyotard made such an amazing discovery.

Lyotard found that the 56-year-old Hollis has a lot of antibodies against the new coronavirus in his blood, and their potency does not wear off over time. At the same time, if Hollis’ blood is diluted 10,000 times, the diluted blood is still effective in killing 90% of the new coronavirus. The researchers also believe that Hollis’ blood may be effective against viruses across the coronavirus system, including SARS. The report also pointed out that there are currently only four people in the world who have been judged to have such a specific physique, and Hollis is one of them.

