According to the latest report of the American intelligence community, the greatest danger to the United States of America is not from China and Russia, but from extremists within the country.

Source: Profimedia

American Extremists”doomsday” have become the most serious threats to the legal order of the United States of America according to the latest report of the American intelligence community for the year 2023, “nzherald” writes. This group recruits veterans and active military personnel, and has recently begun attacking critical infrastructure.

The U.S. Intelligence Community’s recently released “Annual Threat Assessment” for 2023 is blunt in its warning: Nazis and other racist groups are now the “deadliest threat” facing the United States of America. That threat is ahead of “the aggressive expansionism displayed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the invasion of Ukraine under Russian President Vladimir Putin“.

“These groups believe that recruiting military personnel will help them organize cells to attack minorities or institutions that oppose their ideology. Extremist groups have long encouraged their members to join the military to train in weapons, tactics and command. The most common route to extremism may be post-service, when veterans struggle to come to terms with their time in the military and try to build a new life as civilians.“, warns the report of the US intelligence community.

