by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

There will also be a bit of Sicily at the evening of ‘Amici 22’ with the dancer Samuele Segreto. In fact, today the boy obtained the gold jersey which allows him access to the most important phase of the edition, broadcast…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Friends 22, Samuele Segreto from Monreale flies to the evening appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.