In a rush of adrenaline, the “spezialist artillerist” Yuri Yarema thought “I’m alive”. He could have lost his legs, but “you can also live without”, so he thought in that moment. Then, you have to see how the surgery will go on Monday, in the plastic surgery department of one of the hospitals in Dniprowhich cannot be named because “the Russians love to look for our wounded soldiers, with their bombs”.