Among the ghosts of Kalamata after the shipwreck of migrants: “Exhausted by the crowd on board and the sea water drunk”

KALAMATA – There is a blue balustrade that serves to protect their pain from the pressure of the press, but above all it serves to protect Greece. The migrants from the Libyan fishing boat without water for three days “wanted to arrive in Italy” and, according to the authorities, “had refused help” from the Greek Coast Guard. Under the sun of the pier Kalamata we have been observing the naval shed where the survivors have been locked up for two hours, and the only thing that comes to mind is how it is possible that they were still alive, on board the fishing boat.