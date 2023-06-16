Home » De Laurentiis, welcome and good luck to Rudi Garcia – Calcio



(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 15 – “I have the pleasure of announcing that, after meeting and interacting with him over the last ten days, Mr. Rudi Garcia will be the new coach of Napoli. A sincere welcome to him and a big thumbs up to the wolf!”. Thus on Twitter the president of the Italian champion club, Aurelio de Laurentiis. (HANDLE).

