De Laurentiis, welcome and good luck to Rudi Garcia – Calcio

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 15 – “I have the pleasure of announcing that, after meeting and interacting with him over the last ten days, Mr. Rudi Garcia will be the new coach of Napoli. A sincere welcome to him and a big thumbs up to the wolf!”. Thus on Twitter the president of the Italian champion club, Aurelio de Laurentiis. (HANDLE).

