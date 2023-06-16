Indigenous people from Cauca who participated in the search in Guaviare are sick

A group of indigenous people from the department of Cauca who traveled to the jungles of Guaviare to participate in the search for the four minors who were lost for several days, are in “delicate health.”

This was announced by the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca, CRC, which confirmed that with its medical brigades it is monitoring the evolution of the community members.

The situation was revealed during the special recognition received by the 40 members of the indigenous guard who participated in Operation Hope in Popayán.

The recognition was carried out at the Cric headquarters, by its authorities and it was learned that several of them present health difficulties.

In this regard, Fabián Mulcué, who was part of the group, expressed that “Cauca has different climates but not one like the one we were in. Today several of our colleagues are not joining us in this recognition because they are in poor health.

According to the community member, indigenous people from other communities who were in the jungle for two weeks are in the same conditions.

“For us as guards it was one more experience… The guard will continue to move on the humanitarian issue despite so many accusations and questions that the movement like the Cric has had,” said Mulcué.

For his part, Senior Counselor Mauricio Capaz commented that “it is necessary to maintain this solidarity of indigenous peoples with humanitarian situations that are going to arise in the country. The State and the organizations should strengthen the prepared teams and the training around this type of actions”.

As will be remembered, the forty indigenous people from Cauca traveled to the jungles of Guaviare and were supporting the search for the missing minors.

The search

As will be remembered, the four missing minors appeared last weekend after several weeks of searching.

The minors had been wanted by lifeguards and members of the Colombian Military Forces for forty days when the plane in which they were traveling crashed between Guaviare and Caquetá.

The authorities reported that the children were found alive and a helicopter immediately flew to the area in which they were taken to a military base in San José del Guaviare where they were given first aid.

The minors presented symptoms of dehydration and weakness and had insect bites.

They were then transferred to Bogotá where they recover with more professional medical care.

There were more than a hundred men and about 60 indigenous people fought day and night to find the minors alive, after the plane in which they were transported suffered an accident and fell in the middle of the jungle.

During the search, the commandos had found the footprints of the minors, as well as some personal belongings.

Several search dogs joined the search, one of which had disappeared, so it was thought that it had already found the children.

However, nothing is known about the dog yet.

Precisely this week the search in the jungles of Guaviare focused on finding Wilson, the rescue dog.

During their recovery in the hospital, the minors claimed to have had an encounter with a dog in the jungle and drew it.

The facts

On May 1, 2023, a Cessna 206 type plane, which covered the Araracuara-San José del Guaviare route, was flying over the Apaporis River, in the jungle between Caquetá and Guaviare, when the crew reported a failure in the plane’s engine and declared the emergency. The aircraft crashed and all the adults on board were killed.

Four indigenous children aged 13, 9 and 4 and an 11-month-old baby survived the accident and were missing in the Guaviare jungle for 17 days.

As they indicated, the children survived eating jungle fruits and at the mercy of wild animals.

Since then, new traces had been found that they would have survived the incident.

The search for the children involved soldiers and indigenous people from the area.

