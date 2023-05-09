Home » An Agence France-Presse journalist, Arman Soldin, was killed during a bombing in Ukraine
An Agence France-Presse journalist, Arman Soldin, was killed during a bombing in Ukraine

An Agence France-Presse journalist, Arman Soldin, was killed during a bombing in Ukraine

On Tuesday a reporter from France Media Agency, Arman Soldin, was killed during a bombing raid in Ukraine. She announced it herself France Media Agency, French news agency among the most authoritative and respected in the world. The dynamics of Soldin’s killing have not yet been clarified. Soldin was born in Sarajevo, in Bosnia-Herzegovina, he mainly dealt with videos and also worked for French TV Canal Plus.

It is estimated that around ten journalists have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: the last one before Soldin was the Ukrainian Bogdan Bitik, killed in late April while he was with the journalist from Republic Corrado Zunino. All of the journalists killed are believed to have died as a result of attacks carried out by Russia.

