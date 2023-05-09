Home » AFP journalist killed by rockets in eastern Ukraine – Europe
An AFP journalist, Arman Soldin, was killed by rocket fire in eastern Ukraine. This was announced by the French press agency itself.

Soldin, AFP video coordinator in Ukraine, was killed in the afternoon in a Grad rocket attack, according to colleagues from France Presse who accompanied him. The bombing took place around 16.30 local time (15.30 in Italy) in the surroundings of Chasiv Yar, a town near Bakhmut, which is targeted by Russian forces on a daily basis.

