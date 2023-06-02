An “Arms Pact” with London: this is how Poland tries to break Franco-German hegemony in the EU

17
BERLIN – Few remember this, but on the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the prophecy of the “end of history” and the Kantian perpetual peace in Europe were already dead.
On February 17, 2022, in Polandthe United Kingdom and Ukraine signed a security pact, aware that Russia had become such a threat that the architecture of European defense urgently needed to be redesigned.
