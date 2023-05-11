An Independent Brigade of the Russian Army Abandoned the Battlefield and Fled after the Ukrainian Army Counterattacked in Udonbachmut.- Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin

18
- An independent brigade of the Russian army suffered heavy losses from the Uzbek counterattack in Udonbachmut, abandoned the battle and fled Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- The latest battle situation: The Ukrainian Bakhmut strikes back and frightens thousands of Russian soldiers to abandon the battle and flee to the UK. Wagner is considered a terrorist organization. SOH_NEWS_CN
- Ukraine says successful counterattack at Bakhmut by Russian troops abandoning battle The Epoch Times
- Ukraine Says It Beat Mercenaries, Russia Admits Difficult Battle Lianhe Zaobao
- Uzbekistan repels Bakhmut Russian army, Russia admits it is very difficult-International-Russia-Uzbekistan war | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
