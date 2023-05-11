The first meeting of the Chongqing-Hong Kong Cooperation Conference was held in Chongqing to actively serve the national strategy and strengthen all-round cooperation between Chongqing and Hong Kong_Chongqing Municipal People’s Government Network

On the afternoon of May 11, the first meeting of the Chongqing-Hong Kong High-Level Meeting and the Chongqing-Hong Kong Cooperation Conference was held in Yuzhou Hotel.Photo by reporter Long Fan/Visual Chongqing

Actively serve the national strategy and strengthen all-round cooperation between Chongqing and Hong Kong

Yuan Jiajun and Hu Henghua met with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Delegation led by Li Jiachao

Yuan Jiajun and Li Jiachao delivered a speech at the meeting

Chongqing and Hong Kong signed a series of memorandums of cooperation to promote Chongqing-Hong Kong cooperation

On the afternoon of May 11, the first meeting of the Chongqing-Hong Kong High-Level Meeting and the Chongqing-Hong Kong Cooperation Conference was held in Yuzhou Hotel. Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, and Li Jiachao, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, jointly witnessed the signing of the memorandum of cooperation and discussed the strengthening of all-round cooperation between Chongqing and Hong Kong to promote the vivid practice of “one country, two systems”. Hu Henghua, deputy secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee and mayor, presided over the meeting. Wang Linggui, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, and Li Mingqing, deputy secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, attended the event.

Chief Secretary for Administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Chan Kwok-kei; Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Yau Ying-wah; Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Sun Dong; Deputy Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Hu Jianming; City leaders Lu Hong, Luo Lin and Zhang Guozhi participated.

The meeting reviewed the progress and results of Chongqing-Hong Kong cooperation, reported on the arrangements for the Chongqing-Hong Kong cooperation mechanism, the key promotion areas and specific cooperation projects of the first meeting of the Chongqing-Hong Kong Cooperation Conference, and reviewed the arrangements for the Chongqing-Hong Kong Cooperation Conference Mechanism, the Chongqing-Hong Kong High-Level Meeting and Minutes of the first meeting of the Chongqing-Hong Kong Cooperation Conference.

Yuan Jiajun, secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, delivered a speech.Photo by reporter Su Si/Visual Chongqing

In his speech, Yuan Jiajun, on behalf of the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government and the people of the city, welcomed the guests and expressed his gratitude to the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and people from all walks of life in Hong Kong for their long-term care and support for Chongqing’s development. Yuan Jiajun said that Hong Kong is the world-renowned “Pearl of the Orient”, an important international financial, shipping, and trade center, and one of the freest economies and most competitive cities in the world. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the care and concern of General Secretary Xi Jinping, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, Hong Kong has actively integrated into the overall development of the country, aligned with the national development strategy, and firmly implemented the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong” to promote economic and social development. A new look. We believe that with the firm support of the great motherland, Hong Kong will have a better tomorrow.

Yuan Jiajun said that Chongqing is the only municipality directly under the central government in the central and western regions, and it plays a unique and important role in the country’s regional development and opening up. Chongqing and Hong Kong have a long history of exchanges and cooperation with a long history and a solid foundation. The exchanges and exchanges between the two places have entered the fast lane, with closer economic and trade exchanges, continuous deepening of scientific and educational cooperation, increasingly frequent interconnections, and rich and colorful cultural exchanges. Based on the historical position of the new era and new journey, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China described a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a socialist modern country and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Chongqing is thoroughly implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, making every effort to promote the implementation of national strategies such as the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle and the construction of the Western Land-Sea New Corridor, solidly promoting high-quality development, creating high-quality life, Realize high-efficiency governance, and strive to comprehensively build a new socialist modern Chongqing in the new era and new journey. Chongqing will work with Hong Kong to implement the important instructions and requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping, continue to consolidate the foundation of cooperation between the two places, deepen mutual benefit and complementarity, expand cooperation fields, strive to form more visible and iconic achievements, and promote the cooperation between Chongqing and Hong Kong Step up to a new level and demonstrate the new achievements of Chongqing-Hong Kong cooperation in the rich practice of promoting “one country, two systems”. Join hands to promote strategic docking, strengthen the strategic linkage between the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, create a number of functional platform carriers, promote exchanges and cooperation in key areas and the free flow of elements, and actively integrate into the new development pattern. We will work together to promote opening up to the south, promote the high-quality development of the new land-sea corridor in the west, further strengthen cooperation in aviation and shipping, modern logistics, economic and trade industries, and jointly explore international markets such as ASEAN. Join hands to promote financial cooperation, strengthen innovative cooperation in cross-border finance and other fields, explore the construction of two-way investment and financing channels, and jointly improve the ability and level of financial services for the real economy. Work together to promote scientific and technological innovation, jointly build an international scientific and technological cooperation platform, strengthen cooperation in the field of education, and promote the transfer, transformation and application of scientific and technological achievements. Work together to promote cultural exchanges, promote the integrated development of cultural and creative industries, strengthen cooperation in the tourism industry, and strengthen youth exchanges between Chongqing and Hong Kong, so that the cultures of the two places are beautiful and beautiful.

The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, delivered a speech.Photo by reporter Su Si/Visual Chongqing

Li Jiachao said that he was very pleased to lead the delegation of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to Chongqing, a city of mountains and rivers and a beautiful place, and he sincerely thanked Chongqing for its meticulous work for the successful holding of the conference. He said that General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in his report to the 20th National Congress that promoting the building of a strong country cannot be separated from the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong. The launch of the Chongqing-Hong Kong Cooperation Conference Mechanism is the first new cooperation mechanism established with mainland provinces and cities since the current Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government took office. Under the overall layout of the country, both Chongqing and Hong Kong play important and unique roles. Chongqing is the core city of the twin-city economic circle in the Chengdu-Chongqing region, and it is also an important strategic link between the “Belt and Road” and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. Hong Kong is one of the core cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The national “14th Five-Year Plan” clearly supports Hong Kong in enhancing its competitive advantages. The relationship between Hong Kong and Chongqing has always been very close. Hong Kong is an important platform for Chongqing enterprises to “go global”. The SAR government has established a liaison office in Chongqing to promote exchanges between Chongqing and Hong Kong, serving as a bridge of cooperation between the governments of Chongqing and Hong Kong. Through the establishment of the Chongqing-Hong Kong Cooperation Conference Mechanism, the two places will be able to gather strength to face new opportunities and challenges together. After serious and intensive preparations, the governments of the two places have established a number of key cooperation areas with comprehensive and rich contents. Chongqing and Hong Kong can comprehensively strengthen cooperation in four areas. The first is to further promote cooperation in the field of innovation and technology. Chongqing’s science and technology innovation institutions can make full use of Hong Kong’s advantages in scientific research, internationalization, information infrastructure, and intellectual property rights to promote in-depth cooperation and jointly make greater contributions to building the country into a world science and technology power. The second is to promote economic, trade and investment cooperation, relying on Hong Kong’s professional services and unique advantageous resources to better help Chongqing enterprises “go global”. The third is to promote cooperation in the financial field, make good use of Hong Kong’s capital market, and carry out practical cooperation in cross-border investment and financing. The fourth is to promote aviation logistics cooperation, give full play to Hong Kong’s role as an international shipping center, continuously expand cooperation space, tap cooperation potential, focus on the logistics industry and other fields to increase cooperation, and work together to build a new western land-sea corridor. The establishment of the Chongqing-Hong Kong Cooperation Conference Mechanism symbolizes that the friendship and relationship between the two places has reached a new level. It is believed that with the joint efforts of both parties, Hong Kong-Chongqing cooperation will surely achieve fruitful results.

On behalf of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Wang Linggui congratulated the convening of the establishment meeting of the Chongqing-Hong Kong Cooperation Conference Mechanism. He said that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The Chongqing-Hong Kong Cooperation Conference Mechanism is the first cooperation mechanism established between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and mainland provinces and cities after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. At present, Chongqing is unswervingly promoting high-quality development, playing a strong supporting role in the development of the western region in the new era, playing a leading role in promoting the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, and playing a strong demonstration role in promoting the green development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. . Hong Kong has continuously consolidated its unique status and advantages, actively integrated into the overall development of the country, and embarked on a broad road of complementary advantages and common development with the mainland of the motherland. In recent years, the connection between Chongqing and Hong Kong has become increasingly close, and the cooperation between Chongqing and Hong Kong stands at the starting point of creating a new situation and achieving a new leap forward. It is hoped that Chongqing and Hong Kong will further seize the historical opportunity, fully align with the national strategy, promote the construction of a new pattern of regional cooperation, continue to enrich the practice of “one country, two systems” with the positive results of Chongqing-Hong Kong cooperation, and fully demonstrate the strength and responsibility of Chongqing and Hong Kong in the construction of a strong country. We must focus on seizing new opportunities, promote the in-depth integration of development strategies such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle, continue to expand cooperation space, and work together to build a regional economic pattern of high-quality development; focus on empowering new platforms, and adhere to the goal Oriented, continue to base on its own advantages, deepen the development of characteristic fields, unblock the circulation channels of elements, guide the participation of multiple parties, coordinate and do a good job in the list of cooperation items and the implementation of projects, and continuously deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields; continue to inject new vitality, and further tap humanistic characteristics. Create a batch of sustainable, scalable, normalized and long-term high-quality projects. The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council will follow the new functions and new positions entrusted by the central government to better and comprehensively perform its duties, and support the cooperation between Chongqing and Hong Kong to continue to break new ground and achieve new results.

Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, Li Jiachao, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, and Wang Linggui, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, witnessed the signing of the cooperation memorandum.Photo by reporter Long Fan/Visual Chongqing

At the meeting, the two sides signed the arrangement of the Chongqing-Hong Kong Cooperation Conference Memorandum, the Chongqing-Hong Kong High-Level Meeting and the First Meeting Memorandum of the Chongqing-Hong Kong Cooperation Conference, the Chongqing-Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Cooperation Memorandum, and the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council Strategic Cooperation Memorandum.

Before the meeting, Yuan Jiajun, Hu Henghua and Wang Linggui met with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government delegation led by Li Jiachao. The two sides conducted in-depth exchanges on further deepening the cooperation between Chongqing and Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and the heads of relevant departments of Chongqing participated in the event.