DUBAI – An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire was hit by a drone carrying bombs off the coast of theOmanan Omani official told the AP news agency, underlining the “growing tensions with the‘Iran”.

The attack occurred Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, the defense official said. United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military organization in the region that monitors the shipments, told the AP: “We are aware of an incident and it is currently being investigated.”