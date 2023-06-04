An unknown person jumped from a bridge in Novi Sad Info

An unknown person jumped from the “Rainbow” bridge in Novi Sad around 10 p.m. this evening.

Source: Rina

Citizens of Novi Sad reported to the police that an unknown person jumped from the bridge.Rainbow” in that city tonight around 10 p.m. The police arrived at the scene, but did not see anyone in the water.

A police team is on duty at Skojevac Quay in Petrovaradin, and they searched the coast with flashlights. Another patrol watches from the bridge and tries to determine what happened.

If you are depressed or thinking about suicide, there are several ways to get psychological help. The number of the SOS line of the “Laza Lazarevic” clinic is 011/7777-000. The number of the Center “Srce” for providing emotional support to people in crisis and suicide prevention is 0800-300-303.

(WORLD/Telegraph)