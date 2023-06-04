the city of the Sassi ends up under water

After Emilia Romagna e Sardinia the turn has come Puglia e Basilicata: the perturbations that have recently hit the Peninsula with long and ruinous storms are moving, in particular, to Taranto and Matera.









Cloudburst in Matera

Republic Day wet for the people of Matera: on Friday 2 June the city was scourged by a violent storm, with the streets turning into rivers.

Flooded various areas of the city center and the suburbs. The slope of a large part of the municipal area has transformed various streets into real ones water slides. The images of unfortunate dragged by the current for several meters.











Some roads have been closed due to debris. The water has especially scourged the Sassi areathe historic districts of houses dug into the tuff, a UNESCO heritage site.

Inconvenience for the residents and for the numerous tourists who had taken advantage of the mini-long weekend of 2 June to take a trip out of town.





The water overwhelmed umbrellas and tables of various clubs, dragging them. Civil protection has invited citizens to stay at home and has issued a warning that the rainfall threshold has been exceeded.









“Attention – reads the press release – due to the adverse weather conditions, citizens are invited not to leave the house. Sections of the road are being closed. There are civil protection and fire brigade vehicles in circulation.

Civil protection: Basilicata weather forecast 4 June

The rainfall continued, with less intensity, on Saturday 3 June. Rain is also forecast for Sunday 4 June.

Civil protection forecasts for the day of June 4th talk about “scattered rainfall, predominantly downpours or thunderstorms, on the inland and mountainous areas of the Region, with cumulative quantities from weak to punctually moderate. Twenty: no significant phenomenon. Mari: no significant phenomenon”.









For further information, please refer to the regional criticality bulletin of Basilicata. While it continues to rain, a preliminary estimate of the damage is already being done.

Floods in Italy

Damage estimation is also in progress Sardiniawhere a recent water bomb has compromised the yields of many crops, ea Tarantoaffected by floods on the same day of 2 June.

The storm in Taranto paralyzed the city and caused the false ceiling of a school to collapse. In some areas the waters have risen to knee level.









In Emilia RomagnaMeanwhile, several municipalities are still isolated as evidenced by the mayor of Cesena, Enzo Lattuca.







