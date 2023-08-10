Ana Ćurčić and Milena Kačavenda met | Entertainment

Milena Kačavenda and Ana Ćurčić are no longer friends, and the meeting was obviously inevitable, primarily because of the same environment.

The two are now bitter rivals, but a chance meeting happened, and Milena revealed the details.

“We met relatively recently in front of Radnicki, she was going to the football club, I was leaving the restaurant. She threw me from 15 meters away: ‘Hey, Kačavenda’, I told her: ‘Since when am I Kačavenda for you? For me, you are Ana, not Ćurčić‘. She came back, approached me, we talked for a while, her first question was: ‘How come you’re not ashamed to look me in the eyes?’ I laughed, I wanted to tell her: ‘It’s not hygienic for you to take a question out of my mouth,'” she said.

“She was clutching the tablet on which everything was written. If she gets in, she’ll have to learn everything from that tablet by heart. If she joins the Cooperative, I’m sending her a message to arm herself and learn all that from the tablets (if she wants to attack me),” said Milena Kačavenda, but she didn’t stop there.

“If Ana were to join the Cooperative, I would never be the first to offer her a hand of reconciliation. I wasn’t the first to attack her, I was a great diplomat until now, but I won’t expose her in the Cooperative, unless she attacks me,” she finished.

