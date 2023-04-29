Ana Đurčić and Zorica Marković had an argument | Entertainment

After several months of friendship, Ana Đurčić and Zorica Marković came into conflict.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official/printscreen

After a fierce argument with his ex-unmarried husband Zvezdan Slavnić, who created chaos on the property and the Šimanovci family and broke windows, Ana Ćurčić she hid in the bedroom, and then burst into tears, visibly depressed after everything that had happened. Otakao moved into the Zadruga, Ana found her best friend and advisor in Zorica Marković, and now they had a heated argument for the first time.

Zorica entered the room to check what Ana was doing, and she did not hide how disgusted she was by her tears after the fight with her ex-husband. Ćurčić tried her best to justify herself and that the tears were actually because of her children whom she remembered – “What’s the matter with you Zoko?”, Ana asked her friend who looked at her motionless and added: “What’s the matter with you, you’re scaring me” .

Marković was still silent and watched silently, while Ana made an excuse – “I’m crying because of the children”. Zorica then went to the bathroom, and Ana followed her.

“Zorice, how are you behaving? This is ugly what you are doing. This behavior is not nice. Why did you stand there for five minutes and look at me? Are you aware of how it turned out?” Ana asked, and Zorica snapped – “What am I doing, Ana? You have an objection to my behavior. I’m not feeling well, Ana“.

“You were standing, and you’re not feeling well. You were standing and watching,” continued Ana, while Zorica answered ironically – “I’m not allowed to watch? I’m sorry, I don’t want to watch,” she told her and added that she should let her lie down because she not well, after which Ana left.

The two then clashed over the lighter. Ana wanted to light a cigarette during the show, so she asked Zorica Marković for a lighter, but she didn’t like the singer’s behavior at all – “I’m not good, I told you,” Zorica explained to her.

“It’s said culturally and nicely, you threw a lighter at me“, said Ana, and Zorica snapped: “I gave you a lighter, you say: ‘That’s my lighter'”.

“This is not the first time you behave like that. Don’t make a fool of me, because I’m not a fool“, said Ana and added: “You know that everything is possible with me, but only if I am told nicely”.

“It is neither the time nor the place for me to tell you anything now,” answered Zorica, while Ana said – “I will respect you until tomorrow, but not like this anymore“.

“You have the right to your diagnosis, I have the right to mineZorica said.

“No problem, everything is clear to me,” said Ana and entered the White House, while Zorica remained alone on the stairs in front of the house.



Quarrel between Zorica Marković and Ana Ćurčić Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!