Students from the Isla de Meanguera, in the Gulf of Fonseca, are benefited with technological devices

On this day, the authorities of the Ministry of Education traveled to Isla de Meanguera in the Gulf of Fonseca, with the Links with Education program to give 161 girls and boys from kindergarten, first grade and fourth grade their new tablets and laptops according to their academic year.

“Thanks to the management of President Nayib Bukele, access to new technologies is a benefit for all our students in the public sector,” said the MINED.

According to the authorities, through these actions they are reducing the digital divide and providing equitable access to new opportunities through technological resources for children and adolescents.

The students who benefited from this award were from the Meanguera del Golfo Educational Complex, La Unión.