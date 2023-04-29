Home » Students from the Isla de Meanguera, in the Gulf of Fonseca, are benefited with technological devices
News

Students from the Isla de Meanguera, in the Gulf of Fonseca, are benefited with technological devices

by admin
Students from the Isla de Meanguera, in the Gulf of Fonseca, are benefited with technological devices

On this day, the authorities of the Ministry of Education traveled to Isla de Meanguera in the Gulf of Fonseca, with the Links with Education program to give 161 girls and boys from kindergarten, first grade and fourth grade their new tablets and laptops according to their academic year.

“Thanks to the management of President Nayib Bukele, access to new technologies is a benefit for all our students in the public sector,” said the MINED.

According to the authorities, through these actions they are reducing the digital divide and providing equitable access to new opportunities through technological resources for children and adolescents.

The students who benefited from this award were from the Meanguera del Golfo Educational Complex, La Unión.

See also  Xiamen listed companies have successively released three quarterly reports or performance forecasts-Financial News-Southeast Net Xiamen Channel

You may also like

He beat his pregnant partner, arrested by the...

Fresh fish comes from the sea or from...

Karol G’s surprise visit in the Medellín neighborhood

Party for the 105th anniversary of the ‘royal’...

Petro recharged

Excavations at the ‘forgotten’ castle of Matilde di...

Security companies refuse to give vigilantes a holiday...

Aliens have visited Colombia? Is there proof?

5 architectures of the twentieth century – the...

Former ARENA mayor is sentenced to 88 years...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy