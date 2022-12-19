FROM THE ENvoy IN BRUSSELS

A “cross-party pro-Morocco lobby” operated within the European Parliament. Panzeri was not the only one, but “probably the worst”, the one who acted “in the most perverse way”. Thanks to his assistant Francesco Giorgi, he tried to cancel the amendments critical of Rabat that were presented by his group mates, or to defuse them. To maneuver the votes and to get rid of the more delicate commissions the socialist colleagues who had positions different from his. Like Ana Gomes, who shared three legislatures with Panzeri and “and an endless series of clashes”. Portuguese politics, a past as a diplomat, candidate for the presidency of the Republic in 2021, tells La Stampa how the “Panzeri system” worked. A network that according to her acted “clearly” on behalf of Morocco and, only later, also of Qatar.

Did you expect this epilogue?

«As soon as the news about Qatar and Panzeri’s name came out, I immediately thought: the investigation will expand to Morocco. Because even before taking action for Qatar’s interests, Panzeri was clearly one of the representatives of Morocco’s interests within the European Parliament. He wasn’t the only one, there were others. But he was probably the worst.’

Who else?

«In my group certainly Gilles Pargneaux, French socialist. He often introduced himself as “adviser to His Majesty the King” and he certainly wasn’t referring to the King of France, who no longer exists for some time … But his attitude towards him was different from that of Panzeri. He openly said he was pro-Morocco, he bragged about it. Panzeri however did not admit it. He did it smarter, more perverse. But he still served Rabat’s interests, above all in matters relating to human rights and in particular the question of Western Sahara ».

What relationship did she have with him?

«Intense. We were members of the same group, he was president of the Human Rights subcommittee and of the delegation for the Maghreb, subjects I dealt with. This is why we often clashed. He was clearly an agent in the service of Morocco.’

Couldn’t it simply be a matter of political differences?

«But okay, this had nothing to do with political positions. On many issues we also agreed, but on Morocco there was a clear difference and it was not based on principles or values, but on the fact that he served the interests of Rabat. He had arrangements.”

Do you remember Francesco Giorgi?

“Of course. He also clashed many times with my assistants. When we tried to table amendments to sharpen criticism of Morocco’s human rights, or of Western Sahara, he did everything to eliminate or weaken them.”

What do you think his role was?

«He simply did what Panzeri ordered him to do. I’ve always had the impression that he was just a clerk, an enforcer who served his master dirtyly. Which was clearly Panzeri, a clever person, even if he didn’t speak any other language than Italian. On several occasions he tried to get me out, to keep me away from the dossiers on Morocco because he knew my positions very well ».

And what do you think about Eva Kaili?

«Based on my experience, I believe Giorgi’s version. And that is that she had nothing to do with it. Honestly, I’ve never heard anything interesting or original or profound from her. All things that are absolutely trivial from an intellectual point of view”.

Don’t you remember ambiguous positions on these issues?

“No. I remember that she was immediately included in several commissions and I wondered how certain roles could be assigned, such as the delegation for relations with the NATO parliamentary assembly, to one like this. She had no experience, she didn’t say anything interesting, she didn’t study the files. She was utterly banal and superficial. But she is very beautiful.’

Were pro-Morocco positions limited within the socialists?

«No, there was a transversal group with suspicious attitudes. I am thinking of the Belgian liberal Frederique Ries, with whom I have clashed several times, or Cristian Preda of the EPP. But I don’t expect battles to defend human rights from the popular people. From the socialists, on the other hand, yes ».

Had he denounced this attitude?

«Many times, I didn’t stop at the clashes with Panzeri. I pointed out this anomaly to the group: how can we reconcile these positions on human rights with our socialist values?».

Did you ever suspect that they might do it because they were corrupt?

“Suspicion yes, but I certainly didn’t have any such information. Otherwise I would have gone to the police.’

Do you remember suspicious attitudes from Andrea Cozzolino?

“No, he was a guy who didn’t get noticed at all. I don’t think I’ve ever had anything to do with it. I don’t remember his interesting interventions or particular positions on these issues. I know that he has become president of the delegation for relations with the Maghreb: it is probably Panzeri who placed him there, to have someone he trusts that he can manipulate through Giorgi ». MY. BRE.