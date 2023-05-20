Home » Ana Nikolić did not appear at Lukas’s concert in Zagreb Entertainment
by admin
Ana Nikolić was supposed to be a special guest at the Ace Lukas concert in Zagreb, but that didn’t happen – a video from the rehearsal appeared!

Izvor: GG/Antonio Ahel/ATAIMAGES

The concert was announced a long time ago, as well as the fact that it will take place Ana to join Lukas on stage, on the occasion of which they were guests together in some shows, and Nikolić announced the spectacle on her profiles on social networks. It is regular before the concert came to rehearsalsbut, as reported by the local media, still “fired” the colleague.

It was published on social networks a shot from one of the rehearsals where Ana was also present, and her behavior surprised many. She sang her hit “Romale romali”, and at one point she started to skit into the microphone.

Ana Nikolić has been announcing her big concert in the Belgrade Arena for a long time, in October this year, and after this many are joking that there is a possibility not to appear even at his own concert.

In the middle of April, she was a guest with Acom Lukas on the show “Amidji Show”, when she also caused an avalanche of negative reactions on social networks due to her behavior.

(MONDO/Republika.rs)

