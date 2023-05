KIEV – President Zelensky’s mission to Rome and Vatican City, and the Chinese mission in Europe and in the two capitals at war, appear to be the last chance to stop a carnage in extremis which will be the only certain outcome of the imminent Ukrainian counter-offensive. Ruslan Bortnik is a well-known political scientist, director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics: we asked him to explain to us what is happening and what margins there are for a real alternative to bombs.