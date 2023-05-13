Juventus Cremonese, Massimiliano Allegri’s press conference

On the eve of the match against Cremonese, Massimiliano Allegri does not want to hear about the return to the Europa League against Sevilla: “The most important match is tomorrow’s, Ballardini is doing an excellent job”. Expected less turnover than usual, with Bremer recovering, Rabiot available and Perin in goal. “Pogba? At the moment we are in agreement on using him in this way.” And on Bonucci’s future…

Massimiliano Allegri think only of Cremonese: the bianconeri have an excellent opportunity to secure their presence in the first four places, but they are facing an opponent who in recent weeks has raised his odds for salvation. “Cremonese would be safe in the second round alone, Ballardini is doing an excellent job, these are the most dangerous matches that must be faced with great respect. We mustn’t put ourselves in a bad mood for Thursday, in fact, we mustn’t even think about it.” said the coach at the press conference.

Minimum turnover? Few clues about the training: “Perin will play, Bremer is recovered, Rabiot is available. We mustn’t think about Thursday, we absolutely have to beat Cremonese, tomorrow’s is the most important match”. Pogba, the idea is to continue using him as a substitute: “Pogba grows in condition, when he plays in the opposing half of the pitch he’s an extraordinary player. He should play many games to get back to his best form, but we agree with him on the fact that use it with this playing time so as not to complicate his recovery between one match and another”. See also The Pdhae is in free fall Now two-point playout

Reflections on the future Allegri proves to be totally focused on the pitch: “We can’t do anything about external things, we have to think about doing our best on the pitch. Morale is high especially after the last-minute draw. This year the team has always been mature, we’ve turned everything into an opportunity and there’s been a lot of that. At the moment we have to think about getting to June 5 in the best way, with El and in the first four places. The club is thinking about the future, from the confirmation of the players to the new sporting director”. A future in which it is not yet certain the presence of Bonucci: “Are you thinking about retiring? Everyone has to make the decision they think best about their career, Bonucci will certainly make the best choice, I’m proud to have worked with him who has reached a prestigious milestone (500 games with Juve, ed), even if we sometimes bickered. For the eventual final let’s see, he has 20 days of prognosis, we hope to recover it “.

