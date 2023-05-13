Colombian flowers the perfect gift for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is listed as one of the most important and special dates in the world.

In this annual celebration, homage is paid to brotherly love, sweetness, dedication, patience, affection, and respect that they deserve, but it is also a great opportunity to boost the country’s economy.

According to Fenalco, this celebration is the most important for commerce during the first half of the year, and 90 percent of the inhabitants of Colombia celebrate this occasion with their mothers, grandmothers, and wives.

The flowers, especially the roses and carnations, are the most sold on this day, but the astromelias have become relevant and this season and play an important role for their durability, variety of colors and because they are a product that is produced throughout the year. .

“In the trends for this year, of course, we have roses, in garden varieties, English-type roses that are larger and open much more. We have the astromelias, export type; sweet peas, a new Japanese flower that is arriving at our florist; orchids and on top of that, varieties of spectacular carnations, of all colors, that can last up to a month and a half in a vase,” said David Vásquez, renowned event decorator and creative director of Floral Atelier, one of the most glamorous florists in the country, who is preparing to sell approximately 35,000 flower stems at the point of sale in Bogotá for the peak of the mothers season.

The importance of flowers in the Colombian economy

The flower market is an important factor for the country’s economy and especially for labor, accounting for 60 percent of the company’s costs, an important livelihood for mothers who are heads of households in the country.

According to Carlos Aponte, general manager of the flower growing company CI Flores Colombia Limitada, since October 2022 the corresponding plantings have been made with more than 14.5 million stems to meet the needs of both the local and international markets. with carnations of different varieties.

“We are with an increase of more than 30 percent. Due to pandemic issues, we were being cautious with the investment part, but for the mothers’ party we went with a significant number of beds, in such a way that it gave us the possibility of moving the entire amount of stems and it is happening because the The market is buying everything that has to do with flowers, and the market is in need of flowers,” Aponte affirmed.

“We have created a lot of culture of flowers in all our clients and the consumer in general in Colombia. Citizens have learned to buy different flowers and are becoming educated in creating new flower arrangements for their loved ones and they are sending spectacular, very organic and different flower arrangements, discovering all the variety of flowers that Colombia has to offer”, explained the designer Vásquez, who due to the demand for sales of floral arrangements is preparing to open a new Floral Atelier point in Cali.

The consumption of flowers in the world began to grow since the time of quarantines due to the Covid-19 pandemic, since many people found in them a spiritual, emotional and decorative stimulus.

