Homemade cheese bread! try this delicious delicacy that you will love

As a snack or breakfast, this homemade cheese bread with a crispy crust is the ideal recipe to share with family and friends.

They are usually eaten in several Latin countries, and it is even known by other names, in Venezuela they taste it with a lot of overflowing cheese. To make the cheese bread, you will only need a few ingredients, we are sure that you will not regret it.

Cheese Bread Ingredients

500 gr wheat flour

20 grams of sugar

90 grams of butter

100 ml of milk

190 gr of grated semi-hard cheese (not too salty)

15 gr of dry yeast

1 tbsp salt

Preparation

We start by melting the butter for 25 seconds in the microwave. In a bowl, place the flour in the shape of a volcano. In the center incorporate salt, sugar, yeast and then mix very well until all the ingredients are combined. Gradually add the milk, butter and grated semi-hard cheese while mixing to obtain a smooth dough. Make your dough into a ball and let it rest for an hour, cover it with film or a damp cloth in a warm place. Once the dough increases its size, cut it into equal sizes and then make the balls of the same size. Preheat the oven to 175 degrees Celsius. We distribute the balls on a baking tray, previously greased and with a minimum separation of 5cm between each ball. We let rest for 30 minutes. Then you varnish each cheese bread with beaten egg to give it a golden hue on top. Bake for 20 minutes or until well cooked. The cheese breads should have a hazelnut golden hue and the cheese should be more toasted and crispy. Serve and enjoy.

