Anđela Đuričić begs fans for things | Fun

“Presveta” and “Helga”, as Anđela Đuričić is called, is again asking her fans for gifts and while the makeup is being done, she is listing whatever comes to her mind…

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

The video in which she begs them and lists what she needs while doing her makeup in the room ended up on social networks, and this is not the first time she thought only of herself. A similar quarrel happened when she addressed her parents with whom she has no contact on camera and begged them to forgive her, and between apologies she asked for at least 30 things to send her…

“They offer lipstick all the way, please, it can be matte, two sleeping sets – like this silk baby dol, red with a thin bathrobe over it, it can be lace, whatever you want, as long as it’s red and black. I’d also like some red bedding with some hearts or mermaid… If you could send me a bug purse, like a diamond or something, or with my picture or something so unique that it marks me, that wouldn’t be bad. I also have a picture on the mugs and a pendant, if you can, I would be very happy if you could send it to me to put above the bed, please, you certainly have it. And could you send me some pillows with my pictures on them… Oh, yes, and if I could get another diamond with a dedication, please… Whatever you send is welcome… And some balloons, please, let me put them above the bed. It won’t last long, of course, but it doesn’t matter,” said Anđela into the bug so that everything could be heard.

She has shown this side of herself before, when she was looking for 100 euro sweatpants, a jacket and pants, balloons… And on social networks, she is regularly condemned for that: “God, I’m ashamed”, “How she’s begging, she forgot her musical desire”…

