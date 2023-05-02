Found in possession of a clandestine pistol, arrested – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – COSENZA, MAY 02 – The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Cosenza, during an extraordinary control service of the territory, arrested a 54-year-old woman from Mendicino in flagrante delicto for illegal possession of a common clandestine firearm.



The woman was found in possession of a 6.35 caliber pistol, with abraded serial number complete with magazine with 6 cartridges.



At the disposal of the magistrate on duty at the Cosenza prosecutor’s office, the woman was placed under house arrest in her home pending the validation hearing. (HANDLE).

