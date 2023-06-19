Andoain Rock Festival 2023 – Crónica en MondoSonoro

With that priceless June afternoon light behind us and skidding we reached Andoain. As soon as they set foot in the “Bloody Mary Plaza” they went on stage The Courettes. As usual at this festival, the public was where it should be: nougat. So the Brazilian-Viking duo just had to let go and enjoy their moment. The sixty fondness taken to every detail, from clothing, song and material and a supposedly surly sound knew how to engage and delight the public.

Minutes earlier, at 6:00 p.m. sharp, they were You have come those who started the concerts in Plaza Nafarroa. Andrea, Niko and Intza had been presenting their new work “To Lo Han” and they managed to dazzle the first attendees with freshness and claw.

With no time to lose, the scene appears Chocolate Billy. Stumbling and with that charm of the daring who entrust everything to intuition and the moment, they soon hooked part of the public, at least those of us who were for the job. Loops, traps, antigroovies, freedom. Contradictory sensations, real magic. Live the present friend of the soul.

All this that may sound like a chaotic breaking latest news is praise that pretends to be a faithful reflection of the concert/rehearsal that Chocolate Billy offered in Andoain. We are not saying anything new when we see that the danger to the health of rock lies in the conventions, in the cliché turned into tasteless chewing gum. So we point out as essential proposals such as that of the [email protected] from Bordeaux. We like to be dragged along, confused and caught without realizing it: French francs.

Assimilated the chocolate, it was time for the Swiss bun. Garage hour of impeccable invoice. I have to say it: Giant Robots they sounded like a Swiss clock, Swiss garden, Swiss streets. Clean, with the amps on point, the suits like gloves and the riffs in their place. It was hard to understand such neatness in a style that has always been the hostile counterpoint to the always well assimilated R’,n’R, but boy, the gang had a great time and that counts…and a lot. Note that the garage has never been my forte and that I have never been to Switzerland.

And the time has come. Defying the blocks of houses that make up the “Bloody Mary Plaza”, in a linear position and facing rock’n’roll… friends, friends: The Black Lips. It had been a long time since my eyes were recreated before such an eclectic vision, so natural, so tender and so cool. Damn, how cool you people! We already know that the line between the authentic and the pose is sometimes very confusing. Unless you’re from Georgia and call yourself The Black Lips. By the third, I think, song, Cold Hands, we were already totally enthralled. Without realizing it, our hearts were in a fist, absorbed in the spell that Jared Swilley caused with the bass and especially Zumi Rosow who, when he performed Get it on Time, one knew that the die was cast: this concert is going to take a long time to disappear from my mind. life. So I’m not going to say much more. So that. There are times when it is not worth trying to find faithful words to describe according to what sensations. The Black Lips it caused cataracts of emotions, it happened on Saturday June 10, 2023. We were there, fortunately.

The final touch of the night was given by those from San Diego: The Schizophonics. This trio runs like a no-nonsense garage and rock’n’roll steamroller that hasn’t rested for almost an hour and a half. Pat Beers, the guitar acrobat, would swing from one side of the stage to the other with his magic guitar and, at times, would make it sound with only one hand, yes, based on blows and distorted shaking. A full-fledged show that for the unprepared spectator could tire, but for the most party-goers it was a hurricane where both MC5 and the wildest James Brown roamed.

But before, at noon, Arima began the usual Aperitif program at Zumea Plaza. The quartet led by Paule Bilbao took the nonsense out of all of us with their dose of dark shoegaze and sonic guitars. Next, and to accompany the vermouth, the women from San Sebastian AcronymThey offered a fabulous pop concert where they played delicious songs. They even played a version of the Miracle Workers. Cavernous and wild rock had its place in Goikoplaza with the expected Krin who, in the face of scorching heat, offered an incendiary set based on furious guitars, bluesy harmonicas and primitive rhythms. With Stooges covers and all!

