Andrej Stojaković and Brony James on the court Peđa and Lebron watched the match | Sport

Peđa Stojaković and LeBron James were in the audience while their sons Andrej and Broni played a match in Portland.

Peđa Stojaković and LeBron James in the stands, and their sons on the field! Andrej Stojaković represented “Team World“, Brony James “Team America” ​​at the traditional match “Nike hoop summit” (“Nike hoop summit”) played in Portland.

In the end, the team led by American basketball players won (90:84), and two players – Andrej and Broni – attracted the most attention. In the end, Lebron’s successor rejoiced (11, 4sk), while Andrej was more efficient (12 points).

Because of them, the NBA league announced itself and shared some of their most interesting moves on its official Twitter profile. In addition to LeBron and Peđa, there were also Draymond Green, Chris Bosh and many other famous people in the stands. As for Andrej, everyone hopes that he will choose the Serbian national team. Enjoy their moves:

