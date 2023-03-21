In the second month of 2023, after the double-digit increases in January, the truck market remained almost stable, while that of towed vehicles recorded a decline, albeit slight. On the other hand, the positive trend of buses continues, with a significant double-digit increase. Analyzing the February 2023 market in detail, 2,194 registration certificates for new trucks were issued in the month (+0.6% compared to February 2022) and 1,350 registration certificates for new heavy trailers and semi-trailers, i.e. with GVW exceeding 3,500 kg (-1.5%), divided into 112 trailers (-2.6%) and 1,238 semi-trailers (-1.4%).

In the first two months of 2023, there were 4,756 registration certificates for new trucks, 8.4% more than in the first two months of 2022, and 2,731 registration certificates for new heavy trailers and semi-trailers (+4.9% compared in January-February 2022), broken down as follows: 200 trailers (-4.8%) and 2,531 semi-trailers (+5.8%). For trucks, in January-February 2023 all four geographical areas recorded a positive sign: +10.7% in the Centre, +9.9% in the South and Islands, +7.6% in the North-East and +6.5% the North-West.

By weight classes, vehicles over 3.5 and up to 5 tonnes once again recorded the most significant growth (+133.3%), followed by vehicles over 12 and under 16 tonnes (+72.5% ) and heavy vehicles from 16 tonnes upwards (+10.8%), while the segment above 6 and up to 8 tonnes remains almost stable (-0.5%). On the other hand, vehicles over 5 and up to 6 tons (-36.4%), the segment over 11.5 and up to 12 t (-13%) and vehicles over 8 and up to 11 tons recorded a negative change .5 tons (-3.1%).

Also in January-February 2023, rigid trucks increased by 3.6%, while road tractors closed at +12.2%. In the same period, construction site vehicles grew (+12.7%) and road vehicles also maintained a positive variation (+8%).

Analyzing the market by fuel supply, in the first two months of 2023 the market share of gas-powered vehicles is 1.4% (it was 2% in January-February 2022), for a total of 65 units, while trucks electric and diesel/electric hybrids represent just 0.1% of the total (it was 0% in January-February 2022).

With reference to towed vehicles, in the first two months of 2023, the regions of the Center showed double-digit growth (+26.2%), the North-West (+3.6%) and the Southern area and Islands (+1.3%), while the North-East recorded a decrease (-16%). Foreign brands totaled 1,635 registration certificates in January-February 2023 (+7.4%); positive variation also for national brands (+1.4%), with 1,096 booklets.