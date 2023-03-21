Home World ANFIA / February 2023: strong growth by bus segment. Stable truck market, decline in semi-trailers – News
World

ANFIA / February 2023: strong growth by bus segment. Stable truck market, decline in semi-trailers – News

by admin
ANFIA / February 2023: strong growth by bus segment. Stable truck market, decline in semi-trailers – News

In the second month of 2023, after the double-digit increases in January, the truck market remained almost stable, while that of towed vehicles recorded a decline, albeit slight. On the other hand, the positive trend of buses continues, with a significant double-digit increase. Analyzing the February 2023 market in detail, 2,194 registration certificates for new trucks were issued in the month (+0.6% compared to February 2022) and 1,350 registration certificates for new heavy trailers and semi-trailers, i.e. with GVW exceeding 3,500 kg (-1.5%), divided into 112 trailers (-2.6%) and 1,238 semi-trailers (-1.4%).

In the first two months of 2023, there were 4,756 registration certificates for new trucks, 8.4% more than in the first two months of 2022, and 2,731 registration certificates for new heavy trailers and semi-trailers (+4.9% compared in January-February 2022), broken down as follows: 200 trailers (-4.8%) and 2,531 semi-trailers (+5.8%). For trucks, in January-February 2023 all four geographical areas recorded a positive sign: +10.7% in the Centre, +9.9% in the South and Islands, +7.6% in the North-East and +6.5% the North-West.

By weight classes, vehicles over 3.5 and up to 5 tonnes once again recorded the most significant growth (+133.3%), followed by vehicles over 12 and under 16 tonnes (+72.5% ) and heavy vehicles from 16 tonnes upwards (+10.8%), while the segment above 6 and up to 8 tonnes remains almost stable (-0.5%). On the other hand, vehicles over 5 and up to 6 tons (-36.4%), the segment over 11.5 and up to 12 t (-13%) and vehicles over 8 and up to 11 tons recorded a negative change .5 tons (-3.1%).

See also  Polluting cars, stop selling from 2035: final ok from the European Parliament

Also in January-February 2023, rigid trucks increased by 3.6%, while road tractors closed at +12.2%. In the same period, construction site vehicles grew (+12.7%) and road vehicles also maintained a positive variation (+8%).
Analyzing the market by fuel supply, in the first two months of 2023 the market share of gas-powered vehicles is 1.4% (it was 2% in January-February 2022), for a total of 65 units, while trucks electric and diesel/electric hybrids represent just 0.1% of the total (it was 0% in January-February 2022).

With reference to towed vehicles, in the first two months of 2023, the regions of the Center showed double-digit growth (+26.2%), the North-West (+3.6%) and the Southern area and Islands (+1.3%), while the North-East recorded a decrease (-16%). Foreign brands totaled 1,635 registration certificates in January-February 2023 (+7.4%); positive variation also for national brands (+1.4%), with 1,096 booklets.

You may also like

Aco Pejović’s daughters graduated from university Entertainment

New Moon and Sun in Aries in 2023...

TECNOKAR TRAILERS / Samoter: in the city of...

a church on fire – Corriere TV

Venezuela’s powerful ‘oil czar’ resigns amid corruption probe...

What life was like at Alcatraz, which closed...

Ukraine, New York Times: “Beijing has sold drones...

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, crítica...

Pope Francis receives Regent of San Marino –...

Meloni towards the EU Council: “I’m leaving rather...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy