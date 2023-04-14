Still a slight drop in February 2023 for the production index of the Italian automotive industry: -0.8%. This, according to the latest data reported by Istat. The index of production of parts and accessories for motor vehicles and their engines also maintains a negative trend (-5.1%), while the index of motor vehicle manufacturing once again shows a positive variation in the month (+5%) and the car production grows by 7.6 percent.

In view of the government’s intervention on the eco-bonus by the end of April, ANFIA’s top management believes it is essential to foresee a remodulation of the incentives, currently in force, for the purchase of zero and very low emission cars and light commercial vehicles.