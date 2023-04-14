Home World ANFIA / Italian Automotive Industry: slight decrease in production index in February 2023 – News
World

ANFIA / Italian Automotive Industry: slight decrease in production index in February 2023 – News

by admin
ANFIA / Italian Automotive Industry: slight decrease in production index in February 2023 – News

Still a slight drop in February 2023 for the production index of the Italian automotive industry: -0.8%. This, according to the latest data reported by Istat. The index of production of parts and accessories for motor vehicles and their engines also maintains a negative trend (-5.1%), while the index of motor vehicle manufacturing once again shows a positive variation in the month (+5%) and the car production grows by 7.6 percent.

In view of the government’s intervention on the eco-bonus by the end of April, ANFIA’s top management believes it is essential to foresee a remodulation of the incentives, currently in force, for the purchase of zero and very low emission cars and light commercial vehicles.


See also  Aiea in the dark on nuclear power, Iran turns off the cameras

You may also like

«Yako». Small word, big empathy

Iva Grgurić and Nemanja Petošević preparations for Easter...

Roma-Udinese / The probable line-ups: Giallorossi in offensive...

Pope Francis: No one should feel alone when...

Partizan Panathinaikos live broadcast Sport club | Sport

The ban on abortions after six weeks in...

15cm wound – TV Courier

France, in Perpignan workers build a train track...

KRONE / ‘Mission Beyond Zero’: sustainability goal with...

Julia Ituma, Igor Volley denies news of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy