ANFIA / Market March 2023: growth and positive signs for all sectors – News

In March 2023, the truck market, after a substantially stable February, recorded a double-digit increase, while that of towed vehicles, with a trend reversal compared to the previous month, returned to growth. Finally, the positive trend of buses continues, up by triple digits in the month. Analyzing the March 2023 market in detail, 2,626 registration certificates for new trucks were issued in the month (+11.7% compared to March 2022) and 1,707 registration certificates for new heavy trailers and semi-trailers, i.e. with GVW exceeding 3,500 kg (+3.3%), divided into 118 trailers (-15.7%) and 1,589 semi-trailers (+5%).

In the first quarter of 2023, there were 7,370 registration certificates for new trucks, 9.5% more than in the first three months of 2022, and 4,341 registration certificates for new heavy trailers and semi-trailers (+2.5% compared to January -March 2022), broken down as follows: 301 trailers (-14.7%) and 4,040 semi-trailers (+4.1%).

For trucks, in the first quarter of 2023 all four geographical areas recorded a positive sign: +12.3% the North-West, +9.7% the Center, +9.3% the North-East and +7 % the Southern area and Islands. By weight classes, vehicles over 3.5 and up to 5 tonnes once again recorded the most significant growth (+116.7%), followed by heavy vehicles of 16 tonnes and over (+12.9%), by vehicles over 12 and under 16 tonnes (+12.5%) and by vehicles over 8 and up to 12.5 tonnes (+5%). On the other hand, vehicles over 5 and up to 8 tons (-22.6%) recorded a negative change. Also in January-March 2023, rigid trucks increased by 4.4%, while road tractors closed at +13.8%.

In the same period, construction site vehicles grew (+11.1%) and road vehicles also maintained a positive change (+9.4%). Analyzing the market by power supply, in the first three months of 2023 the market share of gas-powered vehicles is 1.4% (it was 4.1% in January-March 2022), for a total of 102 units, while electric trucks and diesel/electric hybrids represent just 0.2% of the total (it was 0% in January-March 2022).

With reference to towed vehicles, in the first three months of 2023, the North-West regions showed double-digit growth (+21.8%) and the South and Islands area (+5.2%). while the Center (-13.1%) and the North-East (-7.6%) recorded a decline. Foreign brands totaled 2,665 registration certificates in January-March 2023 (+5.1%); a negative change, however, for national brands (-1.2%), with 1,678 booklets.