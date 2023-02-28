In the first eleven months of 2022, the import of new motor vehicles in value towards Italy is growing (+4.0% compared to the cumulative for 2021), despite the marked decline in the industrial vehicle sector, which recorded a decrease in 25.8%. The car sector, on the other hand, shows a positive sign (+9.5%). Exports in value increased compared to the period January-November 2021, +10.0%, thanks above all to exported cars (+13.1%); the value of industrial vehicles also increased, but slightly (+2.0%). The balance is negative (over 8.6 billion euros) for cars, but positive for industrial vehicles (+1.7 billion euros).

While the import of motor vehicles originates almost entirely from European countries (91.5% of the total imported value), the export to Europe represents, in the cumulative 2022, 60.8% of the total. The United States remains the leading non-European destination market (18.5%), followed by China (5.7%) and Japan (4.0%). As regards the components sector, in the period analysed, both imports and exports grew (+14.2% and +6.4% respectively), with a positive balance of 5.5 billion euros (it was 4.72 billion in the period January-November 2021). Europe represents 75.5% of the value of imports and 77.2% of the value of exports. Outside the European continent, the first macro-area of ​​origin is Asia, from which Italy imports 17.8% of parts and components (by value), while the first macro-area of ​​export destination is North America : 10.4% of the total. Since the beginning of the year, new motor vehicles and components together have generated imports equal to 6.1% of total industry imports (7.8% if considered net of energy) and 6.1% of exports ( 6.4% net of energy).