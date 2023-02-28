Cremonese wins again after 27 years in Serie A. Roma collect another gem in their history of harakiri.

– The first half is a horror movie for football lovers: long throws and bell towers in profusion, reviewable ball controls and measurement errors in passes worthy of the Lega Pro era. Even the revived Wijnaldumdespite its technical figure, demonstrates an impressive speed of adaptation to the context, giving us a series of unexplained measurement errors;

– Mind you, it is Rome that amazes in the negative, because the Cremonese makes its own and leads the game exactly in the desired tracks. Ballardini presents himself with a 3-4-3 that mirrors his rivals, at the cost of some risk in the 1vs1, and he just needs to put the 3 forwards under pressure on the 3 Roma central players to crush any ambitions of the Giallorossi to play the game;

– After 60 disturbing Mourinho changes 4, switch to 4-2-3-1 and Roma finally show signs of vitality. After a draw following Spinazzola’s perfect introduction, there was also the chance to overturn it, but the joke came just when the plan seemed to tilt in favor of the Giallorossi;

– Applause for the intensity and desire of the landlords, good at having courage under pressure and then compacting themselves by closing the passing lines. There are some naive readings in the defensive phase, see the equalizer goal, but it is undeniable that the arrival of Ballardini has brought back vitality. A Marco stands out above all Benassi dominator of the midfield and the surprise Tsadjout, author of a great goal and a physical battle of the past with Ibanez. Touching that the decisive goal, even if from the penalty spot, came from the captain Ciofanijust entered the field. The right man in the right place to make history;

– For Roma it is a simply unforgivable defeat in terms of how it matured, with echoes of embarrassment that recall a Como-Roma match in 2003. Nobody expects champagne football from a Mourinho team, but 60 minutes without a shot on goal and without the shred of a maneuvered action against the last in the standings is a crime given the technical potential of a team that today, in addition to Dybala and Pellegrini, also saw the presence of Wijnaldum from 1 ‘. The change of form and interpreters was decidedly late, and offensively the team remained tied hand and foot to individual plays, almost never received today. From the use of nerves, grit and character, excellent performances such as the one on Thursday against Salzburg can be pulled off, but one cannot certainly expect continuity of performance. From drama with the referees, on the other hand, you don’t get anything at all and it would be nice to give it a break.

The article Considerations scattered after Cremonese-Roma (2-1) comes from Sportellate.it.

