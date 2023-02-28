Home Technology Nintendo is skipping E3 this year – Gamereactor
Technology

Nintendo is skipping E3 this year – Gamereactor

by admin
Nintendo is skipping E3 this year – Gamereactor

There have been recent rumors that Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft won’t be present at this year’s E3 showcase, and now Nintendo has confirmed its absence.

A few years ago, it was considered odd for a major platform owner not to have a show at E3. However, with the rise of first-party demos like Nintendo Directs and PlayStation State of Plays, the gaming giant now seems more willing to go its own way.

In a statement to Venture Beat about the absence of E3, Nintendo said : “We participate in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans. Since this year’s E3 exhibition did not fit our plans, we decided not to participate. However, we have always been and will continue to be ESA And a staunch supporter of E3.

Even without some heavy hitters, E3 won’t be empty, as Konami intends to show off some big titles at the event, and Ubisoft may have a big reveal as well.

Are you looking forward to E3?

See also  How much and how do we talk about the Democratic Party online

You may also like

More operations and sustainability, 2023 release of Had...

200,000 new mobile banking Trojans discovered

Jupiter’s newly discovered 12 satellites are back on...

Sony WH-CH720N mid-range new model announced! WH-1000XM5 Exclusive...

OpenAI introduces the new paid service

The Galaxy Tab S9 rumored to be released...

Our reaction to the Suicide Squad: Kill the...

Adopting Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces XR technology to build...

Google promotes a larger Android market ecology at...

HD video even without fiber?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy