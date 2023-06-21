ANFIA Roberto Vavassori is the new President of the Association for the four-year period 2023-2026 – News

During the last General Assembly of ANFIA Members in Rome, Roberto Vavassori – Chief Public Affairs Officer and member of the Brembo Board – was elected as President of the Association for the four-year period 2023-2026.

This was followed by the ANFIA Public Assembly which, in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy Massimo Bitonci, focused on the theme of the technological and energy transition of the automotive supply chain outlining its future scenarios.

Moderated by Gian Luca Pellegrini, Director of Quattroruote, a round table then opened, in which industrial policy strategies and measures were compared to accompany companies in their transformation in three of the major European countries: Italy, France and Poland.

After the opening speech by the outgoing President Paolo Scudieri, the New President Roberto Vavassori introduced the works by focusing on three central elements of the evolutionary path undertaken by the manufacturing industry, automotive in particular: decarbonisation, digitalisation and regulation.

“We have to make a great effort to bring rationality and data analysis back into political processes – declared Roberto Vavassori, ANFIA President. Decarbonization and digitization are paths started in all the most important markets and in the coming years they will accelerate the introduction of innovative vehicles from many points of view. We must all develop digital skills driven both in our industrial processes and in the products that will be requested by customers.

At a national level, ANFIA proposes itself as a stable and privileged interlocutor of the Government, capable of providing an industrial compass and technological indications for drawing the map of the ecological transition that is still missing today. We would warmly welcome the provision of a serious ‘Agreement for the transition and industrial relaunch of the automotive supply chain’ defined by the Government with the firm and convinced collaboration of the various Ministries involved and coordinated, in its execution, by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and by Minister Urso”