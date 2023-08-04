Home » ANFIA The light commercial vehicle market marks an increase of 9.2% – News
According to what emerges from the Focus Italia commercial and industrial vehicles market H1 2023, in the first half of the year, the light commercial vehicles market recorded an increase of 9.2%, thanks also to the negative trend in the same period of 2022 (-11 ,2%). Registrations of heavy trucks in H1 2023 are 15,053, up by 12.6%.

The sector of towed vehicles (trailers and semi-trailers) with gross vehicle weight exceeding 3,500 kg, instead recorded a negative trend with 8,335 trailers registered since the beginning of the year, with a percentage change of -5.1% and about 450 units less. In the first half of 2022, the vehicle registration certificates issued increased by +12.7%.

The bus sector (passenger transport) recorded an increase of 62.6% with 2,358 new buses, thanks in particular to the funds allocated to the sector (DM investments in high sustainability, PNMS and PNRR). Diesel remains the most used fuel, with a share of 79%, followed by the hybrid BE 4.6%, petrol 4.4%, electric 3.9% and so on.

