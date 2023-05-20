Home » Angel kisses and licks Zvezdan’s feet Entertainment
by admin
Not long after the breakup of Zvezdan Slavnić and Anđel Đuričić, the couple ended up in isolation from where new scenes emerged

Source: Cooperative official

The day after Zvezdan Slavnić left her again, Anđela ended up with him in isolation where, “like before when they were in love”, she smelled, caressed, kissed and licked his feet.

This scene appalled the viewers of Zadruga, who expressed their impressions in the comments below the video: “She licked his feet, smelled hot, she just didn’t eat his dick yet“, read one comment, while another stated that “it looks like Anđela has never had contact with people before“.

Look at the pictures:

Ali, i video:


Angela kisses Zvezdan’s feet
Source: YouTube/ Zadruga Official

