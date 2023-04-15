Angela smells Star’s butt | Entertainment

Anđela Đuričić shocked many viewers of the reality show Zadruga with her new move.

The relationship between Anđela Đuričić and Zvezdan Slavnić, who cheated on his unmarried wife Ana Ćurčić in the reality show, leaves viewers at the small screens in shock day after day. Many cannot believe how Anđela behaves, who until this season criticized the participants who behaved more freely and talked about morality. Her move during the show “Questions from journalists” will certainly be recounted for a long time.

The reality couple was already horrified when they declared that they did not remember when they brushed their teeth, then their relationship during the live broadcast, and then Angela licked Zvezdana’s foot. Now she decided to also sniff his butt after he passed out!

While her 22 years older boyfriend Zvezdan was lying on the bed and at one point passed out, she moved her head all the way to his butt and smelled it, and then started laughing. On one occasion, Anđela shocked the public when she declared that Slavnić’s exhaust gases were as beautiful as perfume to her, and numerous comments followed the video.

“This girl is the biggest blam of all reality shows”, “Guz perfume is her trademark”, “Does she know that there is life after reality shows?”, “God forbid! Not all that hurts is illness”, are just some of the many comments.



