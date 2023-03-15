Home World Ani Bekuta’s deceased mother | Entertainment
World

Ani Bekuta’s deceased mother | Entertainment

by admin
Ani Bekuta’s deceased mother | Entertainment

Ana Bekuta announced that her mother Milica passed away 40 days ago.

Source: ATA images

After a heavy blow and the death of her beloved partner Milutin Mrkonjić, singer Ana Bekuta announced another sad news.

She announced on her Instagram that she her mother Milica passed away 40 days ago to whom she was very attached. In her long post, she wrote a series of emotional words with which she said goodbye to her parent, and she did not hide her sadness and pain. Ana’s fans, as well as her colleagues, left numerous supportive comments.

“It’s been 40 days since my good mother Milica went to the Kingdom of Heaven, and I stopped being someone’s child forever. When a mother dies, the whole world dies, the last worry about why you’re running late and every silent premonition that something is wrong because it seemed to her that your voice on the phone was different. With every mother dies one art of cooking, one way of setting the table, one history, one family and one way of loving and one universal and yet unique care for a child who has long been someone’s mother. Rest in the eternity of your love, my dear mother,” wrote Bekuta on Instagram.

See also  Russia, Navalny's wife: "Inhuman prison, Alexei is sick but is not treated"

You may also like

The Iditarod was won by the grandson of...

The secrets of the American drone shot down...

United Kingdom, Prime Minister Sunak is a troublemaker....

A box with ammunition was found near the...

Iliad, the best offers of March 2023, there...

A charity dinner in memory of Biagio Conte...

The Riff Truckers “Mustang” (2023)

Udinese – Pereyra market, the renewal is late...

Ana Bekuta, her mother passed away Entertainment

Beating on his wife and minor children, arrested

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy