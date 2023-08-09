Home » ANITA Morelli: “Exclusion of road haulage from the ART contribution, excellent news for the sector, thanks to Salvini” – News
The Omnibus Decree, approved yesterday evening by the Council of Ministers, contains within it a provision eagerly awaited by ANITA: the exclusion of goods road haulage from the competences of the Transport Regulatory Authority (ART) and the consequent exemption of the category between the subjects obliged to pay the annual contribution.

“Great news for our industry. – comments the President of ANITA Riccardo Morelli – A heartfelt thanks goes to Minister Salvini who proposed it and had it included in the omnibus decree, collecting and sharing ANITA’s position, demonstrating once again great commitment to the protection of the road haulage business realities ”.

“After years of battles, in which ANITA has always firmly expressed its opposition to a measure deemed unfair, we finally see recognized by the companies we represent the full suppression of an undue and extremely burdensome cost” – added Morelli.

“Excluding road haulage from the obligation to pay the annual contribution for the operation of the ART is what we have always supported, ever since the Authority was born – continues Morelli – as the road freight transport sector is already a sector liberalized, totally regulated by European and national standards and by the Central Committee for the Register of road hauliers and the ART has never exercised any type of regulation in the sector”.

