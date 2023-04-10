Belgrade is richer for another Jumbo store that opened on the ground floor of the Zira shopping center at Ruzveltova Street 33. They opened their doors to loyal customers at 8 a.m. It will work every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Source: Promo

On the occasion of the opening, Jumbo delighted the youngest visitors by organizing a surprise in the form of animators who cheered them up while shopping.

In an excellent location, just a few minutes from the city center and the Wolf Monument, you can find a unique range of products for the family and the home. Everything for furnishing the home, decorating the garden and terrace, decoration for all occasions and celebrations, toys, gifts for all ages, accessories and equipment for school and office as well as products for pets is waiting for you in one place.

Source: Promo

There is a big Easter offer with a variety of decorations, figures, egg baskets, miniatures and coloring sets, which you can see in the leaflet. This is the sixth Jumbo store in Serbia. Currently, there are three stores in Belgrade as part of the Super Vero market in New Belgrade, Konjarnik and Voždovac, as well as one separate store in TC Zemun. The largest Jumbo and Super Vero hypermarket in the region was opened in Novi Sad at the end of last year.

Source: Promo

You can find more information about the stores, assortment and special offers on the website