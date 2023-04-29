Another shooting in the USA: five dead in Texas

CLEVELAND. Five people were killed in a shooting at a home in southeast Texas on Friday night. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the city of Cleveland and the fifth died in a hospital, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting in the town which is located about 72 kilometers northeast of Houston was reported around 10:30 pm local time. A shotgun was used in the shooting and no arrests were made, ABC News reported. At the moment no further details have been released on the dynamics of the shooting or on the identity of the victims.

This is the umpteenth episode, which once again brings up the delicate problem of the spread of weapons in the United States of America.