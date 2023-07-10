APOLLO TIRES The EnduRace RT2 arrives in the new 385/55 size for 22.5-inch rims – Companies

Apollo Tires’ range of EnduRace RT2 tires is growing with the arrival of a new 385/55 size for 22.5-inch rims.

Developed and manufactured in Europe, the EnduRace RT2 offers superior standards in terms of rolling resistance, mileage, durability and performance in all weather conditions. With its top-level performance, the tire proves to be a very convenient solution in an extremely competitive segment.

The EnduRace RT2 features an innovative tread design that allows for even wear and even pressure distribution over a large contact area, minimizing rolling resistance, noise and life cycle costs.

The tire has also been designed with a reinforced carcass and tread compound that reduces its abrasion and heat build-up to deliver increased tear resistance and levels of durability 1.7 times higher than European regulatory requirements.

Drawing on Apollo Tires’ global research and development team’s 30 years of experience in designing all-season tyres, the EnduRace RT2 offers outstanding grip in wet and challenging winter conditions.

The tire is certified for snow grip with the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol, which ensures high levels of performance and safety all year round. The new size of the EnduRace RT2 will be launched at the end of the month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

